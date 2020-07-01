Fabindia appoints Aditya Ghosh on it’s board of directors

Fabindia, a premium clothing brand known for its traditional wear today appointed Aditya Ghosh on the company’s board of directors, Fab India said in a press release.

He will be guiding the management teams with strategy and new initiatives

In a press release Fabindia stated that post COVID period will bring about transformational change in consumer behaviour and brands with purpose, sustainability initiatives and earth-friendly commerce will become increasingly important and Ghosh‘s appointment will help in strategy and growth.

Ghosh said, "I am looking forward to engaging with a sense of purpose where we continue to build on the tremendous trust that the Fabindia family of brands enjoy and create a socially conscious business that makes a deep positive impact towards a healthier and more equal planet."

Ghosh has over 22 years of experience serving multiple roles. He was the CEO and Board of IndiGo, OYO Hotels & Homes.

He also sits on the Board of Directors of Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre.

Ghosh is also one of the Founders of The Ashoka University and Member Circle of Sponsors where he is actively involved in leading the service excellence aspect.

He is also the Member of the Board of Advisors at Centre for Creative Leadership.

Ghosh practised law at J. Sagar Associates and then as the General Counsel at InterGlobe Enterprises.

With 327 stores across 118 cities in India and 14 international stores, Fabindia Overseas Private Limited is a retail platform for a wide range of products produced by artisans living largely in rural areas.