MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Eyeing UP polls next year, BJP to start outreach programme through 7 new Union ministers

In Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year, the public outreach programme will be wider and more comprehensive covering more than 200 of the over 400 assemblies in the state, sources in the BJP said.

PTI
July 29, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Ahead of next year's Assembly election in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will carry out an outreach programme through newly inducted seven Union ministers from the state in over 200 assembly segments, sources in the party said on Thursday. BJP chief J P Nadda has asked all the 40 newly inducted Union ministers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, to carry out a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' covering three to four parliamentary constituencies, including their own, and four to five districts in their states to "seek blessings from the people", a senior leader said.

MPs from the state where each of the ministers belongs have been asked to help them in these activities, sources said.

They said these 'yatras' will act as a launchpad for the party's campaign for the assembly elections in many states in the next few years.

In Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year, the public outreach programme will be wider and more comprehensive covering more than 200 of the over 400 assemblies in the state, sources in the BJP said.

Earlier this month, seven MPs from Uttar Pradesh -- Pankaj Choudhary, S P Singh Baghel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, B L Verma, Ajay Mishra, Kaushal Kishor, and BJP ally Apna Dal leader Anupriya Singh Patel -- were made union ministers.

Close

Related stories

Out of these seven, three each are from OBC and SC categories, while one is Brahmin. So, this outreach exercise by all seven Union ministers in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh will help the party balance its caste equations before the assembly elections.

The BJP has started gearing up for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Nadda has been holding meetings with party MPs from the state in different groups to fine-tune its strategy for the hustings next year.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #Current Affairs #India #J P Nadda #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jul 29, 2021 08:20 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.