Eye on 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, TMC government kicks off massive outreach drive

With the campaigning for West Bengal Assembly polls heating up months before the elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government is launching one of its biggest outreach drives to connect with the people over the next two months, Hindustan Times has reported.

The Duare Sarkar scheme of the Mamata Banerjee-led government aims to highlight around a dozen government programmes while also seeking to reach out to those who have been left out, according to a senior official.

While the state administration officials have been directed to highlight the Bangla Sahayata Kendra, which are a chain of centres at the grassroots level to provide information regarding the state government's schemes, camps would also be set up in every village and civic body in the state between December 1 to January 28 to help people with various government facilities.

The camps will be functional from 10 am to 4 pm every day.

"The state government has deployed more than 6,800 people across 3,400 such centres to provide information to the people about government projects and facilities and help them access those," a senior government official told the newspaper.

With slogan 'jar jekhane darkar, asche apnar duare sarkar' (government will be at your doorsteps whenever you need it), the programme will be conducted for two months in four phases.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, however, alleged that the TMC government kicked off its election campaign using public money.

"They are using public money for the election campaign. After 10 years, if the state government has to launch a campaign to ensure everybody gets the benefits, then the TMC leaders should be ashamed of themselves," Ghosh said.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May next year.