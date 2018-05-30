Extreme heat wave conditions forecast in AP in next 24 hours

Extreme heat wave conditions have been forecast in many parts of Andhra Pradesh with temperatures expected to touch a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

The State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned people to take necessary precautionary measures in view of the extreme weather. In a statement here today, the SDMA said many parts of Krishna district are expected to record 46 degrees Celsius on May 31, while the temperature may range from 43-44 degrees C in East and West Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts may record 40-41 degrees Celsius, while Srikakulam and Vizianagaram may record 38-39 degrees Celsius, SDMA said. The southwest monsoon that set into Kerala yesterday, is expected to advance into Andhra Pradesh around June 3.