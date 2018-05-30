App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Extreme heat wave conditions forecast in AP in next 24 hours

Extreme heat wave conditions have been forecast in many parts of Andhra Pradesh with temperatures expected to touch a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Extreme heat wave conditions have been forecast in many parts of Andhra Pradesh with temperatures expected to touch a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

The State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned people to take necessary precautionary measures in view of the extreme weather. In a statement here today, the SDMA said many parts of Krishna district are expected to record 46 degrees Celsius on May 31, while the temperature may range from 43-44 degrees C in East and West Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts may record 40-41 degrees Celsius, while Srikakulam and Vizianagaram may record 38-39 degrees Celsius, SDMA said. The southwest monsoon that set into Kerala yesterday, is expected to advance into Andhra Pradesh around June 3.
First Published on May 30, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.