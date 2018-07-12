Extradition request of Zakir Naik under consideration of Malaysia: MEA

India today said its request to Malaysia to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was under active consideration of that country. In January, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik, wanted by India for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities through his hate speeches.

"At this stage, our extradition request is under consideration of the Malaysian authorities. We do maintain through the ministry and our High Commission in Malaysia regular touch with the Malaysian authorities in this regard," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press briefing.

He was asked about the status of India's request to Malaysia to extradite Naik. India has an extradition treaty with Malaysia.

Naik is being probed under terror and money laundering charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He had left India in July, 2016.

There were also reports of the Malaysian government giving him land for his studio. Reacting to a question in this regard, Kumar said it was difficult to verify this.

On a question on the status of the Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol against diamond trader Nirav Modi, wanted for alleged financial irregularities amounting several thousand crores of rupees in Punjab National Bank, Kumar said the ministry has written to all its missions that they should bring it to the notice of the governments of the country concerned and seek their support in the implementation of the notice.

"As far as further action is concerned, we will do whatever our agencies advice us to do," he said.

On Vijay Mallya's extradition from the United Kingdom, Kumar said that hearing for final argument on the matter has been postponed to July 31 by the Westminster magistrate on a request of defense lawyers.