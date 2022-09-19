English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: What Is Stagflation & Is India At Risk Right Now? | Explained
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Extortion case: Delhi Police to question actor Jacqueline Fernandez again today

    This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, officials said. A senior police officer said Fernandez has been asked to join the probe at 11 am at the office of Economic Offences Wing on Mandir Marg.

    PTI
    September 19, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
    Image: Twitter

    Image: Twitter

    The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing is likely to question Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez today in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

    This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, officials said. A senior police officer said Fernandez has been asked to join the probe at 11 am at the office of Economic Offences Wing on Mandir Marg.

    "We need to scrutinise certain documents and also question her further in connection with the case," he said. Last Wednesday, Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

    Investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier, adding the vehicle was seized.

    Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

    Close

    Related stories

    On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi Police #Extortion Case #India #Jacqueline Fernandez
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 09:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.