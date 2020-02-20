Extortion bid gone wrong? Liquor store owner traps men demanding money, gets them arrested

A few men clad in white clothes, posing as members of a political party, entered a liquor store in Mumbai's Fort area, in a bid to extort money from the owner.

The group entered the store and asked the shop owner to show his license and other legal documents. Then the gang demanded Rs 7 lakh as extortion money, Mirror Now has reported.

Little did they know that they had approached Ashok Patel, who has gotten nearly 117 people, including Income Tax officials, police officers and other government officers, arrested on charges of extortion.

The owner and his employees had prepared a trap for people coming to their store for extorting money. They locked the store's door from outside and alerted the police about the same. The Mumbai Police arrived and arrested the perpetrators, taking 65-year-old Patel’s count to 118.

After interrogating the main accused Rajendra Waghmare, the police also cracked down on other members of the gang, only to find out that thy had been extorting money out of other shop keepers in the locality.

Patel told the news publication that he was an honest man, who paid his taxes on time and does not engage in any illegal activities.

The men had been demanding weekly extortion money, aka, hafta and a few bottles of wine, but Patel kept on denying it, until he finally decided to settle the matter by trapping them and calling the police.

Of the other 117 people that Patel called out in the last 25 years, 35 were con artists posing as government officials. The rest were officers of MHADA, BMC, IT Department and even Mumbai Police.