App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Romanian counterpart

During the discussions, Swaraj highlighted the constructive cooperation between the two countries on international and bilateral issues, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held wide-ranging talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu to strengthen ties between the two countries during his four-day visit to India.

During the discussions, Swaraj highlighted the constructive cooperation between the two countries on international and bilateral issues, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Swaraj expressed India's commitment towards strengthening of existing bilateral ties and broadening its scope, it said.

Melescanu also reaffirmed Romania's support for a permanent seat for India in a reformed UNSC.

"The two sides reiterated the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council," the statement said. Romania will take over the Presidency of the European Council in January 2019.

The Romanian foreign minister also met the deputy national security advisor during his visit from November 23-27.

The two ministers underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries. The bilateral trade turnover currently stands at USD 810 million.

During the visit, Romania will formally open its Honorary Consulate in Chennai, the statement said.
First Published on Nov 27, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Roman #Sushma Swaraj #Teodor melescanu

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.