Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveils new book on India’s 'struggle gaining influence in foreign policy'

In his book, S Jaishankar talks about how India struggled to gain influence as its foreign policy carries "three major burdens" from its past.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on July 20, announced publication of his book ‘The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World’.

Jaishankar put out a tweet saying, "A two-year project finally concluded. Thank all those who made it possible. Should hit the bookstands in early September."

According to news agency PTI, Jaishankar writes in the book that India has had to struggle mightily to gain influence in a domain that could have come more easily earlier as its foreign policy carries "three major burdens" from its past -- Partition, delayed economic reforms and prolonged exercise of the nuclear option.

In a statement, publishers HarperCollins India said that the very nature of international relations and its rules is changing and for India, this means optimal relationships with all the major powers to best advance its goals.

"Jaishankar analyses these challenges and spells out possible policy responses. In doing so, he is very conscious of balancing India's national interest with international responsibilities. He places this thinking in the context of history and tradition, appropriate for a civilisational power that seeks to reclaim its place on the world stage," it says.

Jaishankar had earlier served as the Foreign Secretary (2015-18), Ambassador to the United States (2013-15), Ambassador to China (2009-13), High Commissioner to Singapore (2007-09) and Ambassador to the Czech Republic (2000-04).

He has also had other diplomatic assignments in embassies in Moscow, Washington DC, Colombo, Budapest and Tokyo, as well as in the MEA and the President's Secretariat.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 11:45 am

tags #books #Current Affairs #India #S Jaishankar #World News

