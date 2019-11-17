App
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Extension of admission concessions for Kashmiri Migrants to Valley's KPs within existing quota: HRD

The ministry had last month decided that the concessions available for Kashmiri migrants will also be available to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families, for admission into higher educational institutions in other parts of the country from the 2020-21 academic session.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image of Srinagar, J&K
The extension of concessions available for wards of Kashmiri migrants for admission in higher educational institutions to Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley, will be within the existing quota only, the HRD Ministry has clarified. The ministry had last month decided that the concessions available for Kashmiri migrants will also be available to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families, for admission into higher educational institutions in other parts of the country from the 2020-21 academic session.

Following the notification, the Ministry received various queries from educational institutions about whether the "increase in intake capacity up to 5 per cent course wise and reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical and professional institutions is over and above the existing quota.

"It is clarified that the concessions for wards of both Kashmiri Migrants and Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley for admission in higher educational institutions from academic year 2020-21 and onwards are within the existing quota till further orders," the HRD Ministry said in an official communication.

The HRD Ministry had taken the decision following discussion with the Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir government after it had received several representations to extend the concessions to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits as well.

related news

The concessions granted to students include relaxation in cut-off percentage up to 10 per cent subject to minimum eligibility requirement, increase in intake capacity up to five per cent in each course and reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical and professional institutions.

While there is no requirement of domicile certificate of Kashmiri migrants, the Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families living in the valley will need domicile certificate to avail concession.

First Published on Nov 17, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Jammu and Kashmir

