Extend all possible help to Kerala: RSS

The RSS today urged the countrymen to extend all possible help to the flood-hit people of Kerala, saying the southern state was on the verge of a catastrophe.

Stating that Kerala was facing an unprecedented flood havoc that had killed hundreds of people and rendered thousands homeless, RSS joint general secretary Suresh Soni said, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calls upon the people of Bharat to stand by Kerala in this period of crisis and extend all possible help to the victims."

With lakhs of people feared stranded across the state, Kerala was on the verge of a catastrophe, he added in a statement.

Despite constraints, the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Union and state governments were working on a war footing to rescue the stranded people and provide relief to them, Soni said, adding that the workers of the RSS, the volunteers of the Sangh-affiliate Sewa Bharati and many other organisations were also contributing to the rescue-and-relief operations.

Their timely action and service were praiseworthy, the RSS leader said.