Expressing views different from government's opinion not seditious: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on March 3 said expression of views that are different from the government’s opinion can’t be termed “seditious”.

While hearing public interest litigation (PIL) against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah over his statement on scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, the top court said: "expression of views which is dissent and different from the opinion of the government cannot be seditious."

According to news reports, a person was fined Rs 50,000 by the court for filing the petition against Abdullah. The apex court further dismissed the plea filed against the National Conference (NC) leader.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta observed that the petitioner was not able to prove his allegation that Abdullah had sought China and Pakistan's help to criticise India over the abrogation of the special status that J&K had until August 2019 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)