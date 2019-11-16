App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Export authority asked to pay Rs 54 lakh to onion trader for deficient service

In its order passed on November 13, the commission asked the ECGCI to pay Rs 48,70,234 towards the loss suffered by the exporter, Rs 5 lakh for mental agony and Rs 50,000 for the cost of litigation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has directed the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGCI) to pay over Rs 54 lakh to an onion exporter for deficiency in service.

In its order passed on November 13, the commission asked the ECGCI to pay Rs 48,70,234 towards the loss suffered by the exporter, Rs 5 lakh for mental agony and Rs 50,000 for the cost of litigation.

As per the complaint, Navi Mumbai-based Blossom Grocery and Foods India Pvt Ltd, which is into onion exports, had bought a multi-buyer exposure policy worth Rs 8 crore from the ECGCI for a period of one year from November 2014.

Close

The exporter had received an export order from Vietnam. Accordingly, four consignments were booked between November 11 and 17, 2014.

related news

However, after receiving the first two consignments, the purchaser asked the exporter not to ship the remaining ones citing financial and marketing problems. However, since the consignments had already been dispatched, the exporter sold it to different buyers in Vietnam and Malaysia.

However, it incurred a loss of Rs 48.70 lakh to the exporter, the complaint said.

The exporter then submitted his request for the claim to the ECGCI, which turned it down saying the buyer had raised an issue about the quality, which is not covered in the claim.

The complainant, however, contended that the buyer had duped him by raising the issue of quality in July 2015, eight months after the first two consignments were shipped.

After hearing the arguments, the commission observed that the ECGCI Limited, after insuring the complainant for the loss during import-export, rejected the claim on the basis of late communication by the original buyer.

The ECGCI did not bring on record any quality expert report, and hence, was not successful in proving its own contention.

The ECGCI's act of rejecting the claim of the complainant amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #export of onions #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.