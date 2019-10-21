Explosion at Hubballi railway station, one injured

The blast occurred when he picked an unclaimed parcel at the station, a major junction where headquarters of the South Western Railway Zone is located.
A man was injured in an explosion at Hubballi Railway Station in north Karnataka on October 21, police said.
The blast occurred when he picked an unclaimed parcel at the station, a major junction where headquarters of the South Western Railway Zone is located.
"Due to the explosion, one person was injured and a glass nearby was broken," said a police officer.
He added it was not a major explosion.
Soon after the incident, Railway Police and the officials rushed to the spot.The entire platform was cordoned off and an extensive searchoperation was being carried out, police sources said adding the injured had been hospitalised.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 03:45 pm