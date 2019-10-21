App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Explosion at Hubballi railway station, one injured

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A man was injured in an explosion at Hubballi Railway Station in north Karnataka on October 21, police said.

The blast occurred when he picked an unclaimed parcel at the station, a major junction where headquarters of the South Western Railway Zone is located.

"Due to the explosion, one person was injured and a glass nearby was broken," said a police officer.

He added it was not a major explosion.

Soon after the incident, Railway Police and the officials rushed to the spot.

The entire platform was cordoned off and an extensive searchoperation was being carried out, police sources said adding the injured had been hospitalised.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka

