Explosion at Hubballi railway station, one injured

A man was injured in an explosion at Hubballi Railway Station in north Karnataka on October 21, police said.

The blast occurred when he picked an unclaimed parcel at the station, a major junction where headquarters of the South Western Railway Zone is located.

"Due to the explosion, one person was injured and a glass nearby was broken," said a police officer.

He added it was not a major explosion.

Soon after the incident, Railway Police and the officials rushed to the spot.