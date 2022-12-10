 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer | Wastelands or grasslands? India’s history with defining open ecosystems

Dec 10, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Nearly 70 percent of the areas which are open natural ecosystems overlap with those which the government calls wastelands.

Grasslands interspersed with pockets of montane Shola forests in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. (Image: Anand Osuri/Wikimedia Commons)

Grasslands, part of open natural ecosystems, sequester 146 tonnes of carbon per hectare per year and support 500 million livestock and over 20 nomadic tribes in India.

Land-use change such as intensive agriculture, afforestation drives and renewable energy projects threaten open natural ecosystems.

Mahima Jain

“Policymakers and planners think that open lands hardly contribute anything and can be used for some development pathway,” said Vivek Saxena, the CEO of Haryana State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), in November 2022. He was speaking at a panel discussion titled Conserving Open Natural Ecosystems for People, Carbon and Biodiversity on November 15 on the side-lines of COP27 held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Saxena said that open natural ecosystems are essential, particularly in discussions about climate change, carbon sequestration, and supporting biodiversity and livelihoods.

But what are open natural ecosystems?