 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Mass flowering and why some plants bloom and die together

Mongabay .
Dec 31, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

It is also a demonstration of a type of community bonding in the plant world, which has developed its unique relationship with pollinators.

Mass flowering is an enchanting phenomenon that occurs across the world. In India, the neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana) bloom, where swathes of the landscape become carpeted in flowers, is a well-known example of mass flowering – or synchronous flowering.

It is also a demonstration of a type of community bonding in the plant world, which has developed its unique relationship with pollinators.

Why do some plants flower en-masse?
Mass flowering is an example of semelparity, a phenomenon where an organism – plant or animal – reproduces only once before dying. In the plant world, this phenomenon is also called monocarpy, a unique flowering behaviour where a plant species flowers and produces seeds only once in its lifetime, and then die afterward. Such plants are commonly known as annual, or periodical, plants.

Mass flowering is not only seen in the genus Strobilanthes, but also in plants across nearly 20 families. Photo by Simynazareth /Wikimedia Commons.

The genus Strobilanthes has 145 species in India – of which 72 species are endemic – distributed in the Eastern Himalayas and the Western Ghats. All species of Strobilanthes flower at long intervals, but the famous Strobilanthes kunthiana, the neelakurinji bloom, has been documented rigorously, and its flowering interval is well known and touted for tourism purposes in certain parts of the Western Ghats.

Plants like this one that bloom at long intervals are known as plietesials. The neelakurinji flowers in late August, reaching its peak in mid-September and subsiding by October. This is a small flowering window, but highly effective from an evolutionary standpoint.