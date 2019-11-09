Explained | Why are onion prices skyrocketing?

The prices of onions in some Indian states have risen to as much as Rs 100/kg, forcing the Centre to facilitate imports. Sakshi Batra tells you all you need to know about why onion prices are so high.
Onion prices are skyrocketing due to low procurement from producing states. It has reached Rs 100 per kilogram in a few states.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explores the reasons leading to soaring onion prices and what could be the implication of this on headline inflation.
First Published on Nov 9, 2019 10:06 am