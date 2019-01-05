App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Where does the govt get money from?

Watch the video to understand where the Indian government gets money to plan India's Budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Have you ever wondered where exactly does the Indian government get its money from? Are taxes the only source of revenue? Is India's Budget planned just the way you and I make our budget?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol answers all these questions in this video. He explains various revenue sources of the government including tax, non-tax and disinvestment sources from where the government receives money to run the country.

Watch the video to understand where the government gets money from to plan India's Budget.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 09:07 am

tags #Budget #Economy #India #revenue #taxes #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.