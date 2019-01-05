Explained | Where does the govt get money from?

Watch the video to understand where the Indian government gets money to plan India's Budget.
Have you ever wondered where exactly does the Indian government get its money from? Are taxes the only source of revenue? Is India's Budget planned just the way you and I make our budget?
Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol answers all these questions in this video. He explains various revenue sources of the government including tax, non-tax and disinvestment sources from where the government receives money to run the country.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 09:07 am