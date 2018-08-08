Explained | What is the OBC Bill and what are its political implications?

After receiving the Rajya Sabha’s nod on Monday, the 123rd Constitutional Amendment Bill now only requires the President’s assent to become a law. The bill caused some trouble for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 when it could not get passed because the party did not have a majority in the House.

BJP chief Amit Shah asked the Congress this time to explain its stand on the bill, claiming that this would show if the party stood by backward communities. Finally, the amendment was passed with 156 votes to nil.

What is the 123rd Constitutional Amendment?

This bill gives constitutional support to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), which was first set up under the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993. The NCBC has the power to examine complaints regarding inclusion or exclusion of citizens or groups within the list of backward classes.

After its passage in the House, the commission gets new powers to provide safeguards to the backward classes.

What are the new powers?

Under the new bill, the commission would be required to investigate and monitor matters relating to safeguards provided for the socially and educationally backward classes under the Constitution. The bill also mentioned that the commission will have powers of a civil court while investigating said matters.

Any policy or matters related to Other Backward Classes (OBC) proposed by the government would have to go to the commission for consultation.

The commission now has the power to look into specific complaints related to rights of the backward classes. For deeper investigations, NCBC will have the power to summon and enforce the presence of any person from across the country and examine them.

It would be a duty of the commission to work towards improved socio-economic conditions for OBCs and evaluate the development at central and state levels.

It will submit annual reports to the President with recommendations on the implementation of measures taken for welfare of the backward classes.

Under the new amendment bill, the commission will have a chairperson, a vice-chairperson and three other members. The President will decide service conditions and tenure of office for all members.

What does it mean for the BJP?

Calling it a “historic” bill, BJP President Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally served justice to the backward community, which was deprived for decades since Independence.

Other than providing constitutional status to NCBC, BJP has also moved to set up a commission to look into the sub-categorisation of OBCs to ensure even distribution of government jobs and other benefits.