Explained: What is Legion of Merit? All you need to know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit by US President Donald Trump for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries and helping India emerge as a global power.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to the US, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

Legion of Merit - All you need to know

The Legion of Merit (LOM) is given for exceptionally-meritorious conduct in the performance of incredible services and achievements and it is a military award of the United States Armed Forces. United States' eight uniformed services members are being issued the decoration and it is also issued to military and political figures of foreign governments.

Of the two United States military decorations to be issued as a neck order, The Legion of Merit (Commander degree) is one of them (the other being the Medal of Honour), it is only United States military decoration that is awarded in degrees, However, non-US nationals are awarded with the neck ribbon.

Of all US military awards, the Legion of Merit is seventh in the order of precedence and is worn after the Defense Superior Service Medal and before the Distinguished Flying Cross. Army, Marine Corps, and Air Force general officers and colonels, and Navy and Coast Guard flag officers and captains occupying senior command or very senior staff positions in their respective services in contemporary use in the US Armed Forces are awarded The Legion of Merit award.

Lesser rank, senior warrant officers, and to very senior enlisted personnel are also being awarded with The Legion of Merit, but it varies by branch of service and these instances are less frequent, typically by exception.

This award is reserved for general officers and flag officers in pay grade O-9 and above, civilian Department of Defense personnel at assistant service secretary or Assistant Secretary of Defense level and above, or equal secretary-level civilian personnel with the Department of Homeland Security with direct oversight of the US Coast Guard.

Criteria

Under the criteria outlined in Army Regulation 672-7, this award is awarded to the degrees of Chief Commander, Commander, Officer, and Legionnaire of armed forces of foreign nations and is based on the relative rank or position:

-Chief Commander: Some Allied World War II theater commanders, usually for joint amphibious landings or invasions, are awarded this degree.

-Commander: Equal of a US military head of staff or higher position, but not to a chief of state.

-Officer: General below the equal of a US military chief of staff; colonel or equal rank for service in assignments equal to those held by a general or flag officer in US military service; or military attaches.

: All recipients not included above.