Explained | What is a FASTag and why is it mandatory on national highways from Dec 15

The government has made it compulsory for all four-wheelers (commercial and private), buses, trucks, and off-road four-wheelers, passing through toll booths on national highways to pay toll via FASTag.

The move is a step towards the 'One Tag One Nation' initiative that will reduce jams at tollbooths and help people buy fuel and pay parking charges via the card.

So what is a FASTag and how will it ease traffic congestion at tollbooths?