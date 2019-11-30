Explained | What is a FASTag and why is it mandatory on national highways from Dec 15

The move is a step towards the 'One Tag One Nation' initiative that will reduce jams at tollbooths and help people buy fuel and pay parking charges via the card.
The government has made it compulsory for all four-wheelers (commercial and private), buses, trucks, and off-road four-wheelers, passing through toll booths on national highways to pay toll via FASTag.
The move is a step towards the 'One Tag One Nation' initiative that will reduce jams at tollbooths and help people buy fuel and pay parking charges via the card.
So what is a FASTag and how will it ease traffic congestion at tollbooths?
First Published on Nov 30, 2019 10:13 am