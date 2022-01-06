Explained: What are ePassports and why is India set to introduce them soon?

Currently, passports issued to Indian citizens are printed on booklets. [Image: Shutterstock]

India is set to issue ePassports to all citizens applying for a new travel document or for reissue of their expiring booklet.

An announcement to this effect was made by a top official in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). ePassports are rapidly becoming the global norm -- they facilitate easier international travel and speed up processing at immigration counters.

"India to soon introduce next-gen ePassports for citizens," Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary of the Consular, Passport & Visa (CPV) Division at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), tweeted on Thursday.

He added that the travel document will be based on secure biometric data and ensure smooth passage through immigration posts globally.

More than 12.8 million passports were issued in 2019 by the Passport Issuing Authorities (PIA) in India and abroad, making India the largest passport issuer globally after China and the United States.

As a part of global outreach, the MEA has integrated the passport issuance systems in 70 overseas missions and posts that together account for more than 95 percent of the passports issued abroad.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the ePassport plan of the government, tipped to be the next step in easing travel abroad.

What exactly is the proposed new ePassport ?

Currently, passports issued to Indian citizens are printed on booklets. The government wants to upgrade them in line with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

There are two distinct developments in this process. The first are ePassports, which add a layer of security to traditional non‑electronic passports by embedding an electronic chip in the passport booklet. It stores the biographical information visible on page 2 of the passport as well as a digital security feature. This digital security feature is a 'digital signature' unique to each country and can be verified using their respective certificates.

India had issued 20,000 official and diplomatic ePassports on a trial basis with an electronic microprocessor chip embedded in them. The MEA is working with the Indian Security Press in Nashik, and National Informatics Centre on the chip-enabled ePassports with advanced security features.

The other plan is to introduce fully digital passports that can even be carried on mobile phones.

Do other countries use them?

According to the ICAO, more than 100 states and non-state entities such as the United Nations, currently issue ePassports. There are over 490 million ePassports in circulation. In India’s immediate neighbourhood, Nepal began its own exercise of issuing ePassports to citizens in November 2021. Bangladesh has phased out the issuance of older machine-readable passports in favour of ePassports.

In the ePassport issued by some countries, the machine-readable data, which is usually scanned through a barcode, has now been transferred directly to the polycarbonate paper that makes up the pages of the passport booklet.

According to Pune-based Allied Market Research, the global ePassport market size is expected to grow from $20.9 billion in 2020 to $ 97.6 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 27.5 percent from 2021 to 2027.

What will be the benefits of ePassports ?

The security of travel documents would also be significantly upgraded as a result. Officials say the move is to make forgery of passports difficult and to help faster processing at immigration counters for passengers. These ePassports will be based on ICAO standards.

Increased security features will also make the passport more acceptable by a wider list of countries that already use these features. Consequently, the number of countries one can access with an Indian passport without a prior visa may also go up.

According to the Henley Passport Index for 2021, a ranking of all the world’s passports according to the numbher of destinations their holder can access without a prior visa, the Indian passport ranks 90th globally in terms of its strength.

Despite being a large geopolitical power, India's ranking has fallen from 74 in 2013. Indians can currently access 58 countries without a prior visa, choosing to get visa on arrival or other systems such as the Electronic Travel Authorization in Sri Lanka.

The overall time required for issuing passports is also set to minimized. The process is geared towards reducing the current delays in police verification by ensuring information passes electronically from a centralized database to which all relevant authorities would connect.

Why is the government trying to push digitization ?

The move is also part of the Centre's efforts to digitize government services. Currently, the total number of Passport Kendras functioning in the country stands at 517, comprising six Regional Passport Offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendras and 424 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, according to MEA data. Despite this, there exists a major gap inaccessibility as people in large swathes of the country have to travel hundreds of kilometres to access a passport centre.

With an increase in the number of blue- and white-collar workers moving abroad for employment, the problem of low access to passport services has reached critical proportions. As a result, the government announced its intention to open a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in every Lok Sabha constituency. But the plan was shelved in favour of pushing online services.

To remedy this, the government has launched the mPassport Seva app, through which users can directly access all passport related services from applying for a passport to scheduling appointments and registering changes. Similarly, the mPassport police app has been launched for police personnel who are part of background check and field verification teams.

When will it be launched?

The idea of upgrading the features and look of India's physical passport has been around for quite some time. In 2016, then Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said chip-embedded ePassports would be introduced by early 2017.

The initiative missed several deadlines. In June 2020, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the procurement process for the production of chip-based passports was underway. He also said the process needs to be hastened.

All 36 passport offices in India are set to issue ePassports after components of the personalisation system are inducted in the existing passport issuance system.