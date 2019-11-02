App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: The Road to a $5 trillion economy

India’s target of becoming a $5 trillion economy in the next 5 years may seem daunting, but the High Level Advisory Group report, released by Piyush Goyal, shows how India can become an attractive investment destination.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The High-Level Advisory Group report prepared by a team led by Dr Surjit S Bhalla was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal last week.


The report assessed the global environment and made recommendations for boosting India’s share and importance in global merchandise and services trade, managing bilateral trade relations, and mainstreaming new-age policymaking.


It shows the way forward for India to become an attractive investment destination by grasping all the opportunities available so that India is able to achieve the target of exports contributing $1 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP).


What other recommendations does the report have regarding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) as well as manufacturing and services sectors? To find out, watch this video by Sakshi Batra



First Published on Nov 2, 2019 10:39 am

tags #Economy #India #video

