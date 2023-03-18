 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explained:  Maharashtra’s onion crisis — the reasons and the repercussions

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 18, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Maharashtra’s onion farmers, the star producers of India’s perennial kitchen staple, are staring at huge losses. This is likely to have a serious impact on onion harvests going ahead.

Maharashtra’s farmers have set out on a 200-kilometre march from Nashik to Mumbai to demand the stabilisation of onion prices, among other things. The development comes only weeks after the prices of onions in Lasalgaon, India’s largest wholesale market for onions located in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, crashed to an all-time low of Re 1 to Rs 2 per kilogram.

Seeking relief from dropping prices, a group of farmers from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra had sent onions by post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the lifting of the ban on onion exports. There have also been reports of farmers destroying their crops.

Leading up to the protest

Till the first week of February onions were going for about Rs 1,200 per quintal (100 kg). According to a farmer from Nashik, Karbhari Keda Jadhav, prices started dropping in the second week, when they came below Rs 1,000 per quintal. By the third week, the prices had further come down to Rs 700-800 per quintal. “But we were selling our stocks as we were at least able to recover our costs,” said Jadhav.