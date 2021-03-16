Explained: Maharashtra's new COVID-19 guidelines for offices, hotels, social gatherings

File image: People scramble to board a bus amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India on February 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government announced stricter norms on March 15 to contain the virus. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a fresh lockdown was no answer to the

rising COVID-19 cases in the state, but restrictions would be made stricter.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra accounts for more than 58 percent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, cumulatively account for 77 percent of India's total active cases, the Health Ministry said on March 15.

Maharashtra also accounts for the most number of casualties related to COVID-19.

"Six states account for 82.20 percent of the deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50)," the Health Ministry added.

Maharashtra recorded the highest one-day spike in 2021 of 16,620 new cases on March 14.

In its latest notification, the state government has announced several measures to restrict the non-essential movement of people.

Here is everything you need to know:

> Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services in Maharashtra will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31.

> Establishments (cinema halls, hotels, offices) must ensure they have enough personnel to enforce the mask rule as well as physical distancing by all visitors. These restrictions will be applicable to shopping malls too.

> Nobody will be allowed inside these establishments without a mask and temperature check.

> Violation of norms will result in the shutting down of the establishment as long as the Central government's notification of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "disaster" is in force.

> No social, cultural, religious gatherings will be allowed.

> Guest at weddings and related functions must not be more than 50. Action will be taken against the owners of premises (such as wedding halls) if these norms are violated.

> For the last rites of a person, not more than 20 people will be allowed.

> Management bodies of all religious places have been asked to decide and declare the maximum number of visitors per hour they will allow, depending on the availability of space for movement and gathering with proper distancing.

> In the case of home isolation, the patient must inform local authorities about the medical professional under whose supervision he or she is.

> A board will be put up on the door for 14 days indicating the presence of COVID-19 patients at the location. Patients will be stamped "home quarantine" on the hand. If patients violate these norms, they will be shifted to covid care centres.

Maharashtra reported 15,051 new coronavirus cases on March 15, taking the state's caseload to 23,29,464, while 48 fatalities took the death toll to 52,909, the health department said. The state has 1,30,547 active cases in the state.