Explained: Is India ready for One Nation One Election?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the idea of “One Nation, One Election” last week to prevent costly and lengthy elections. But, what exactly does this idea mean and does it have the backing of political parties?

What does “One Nation, One Election” mean?

The idea of “One Nation, One Election” means conducting the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies’ elections together, once in five years.

This excludes elections to panchayats and state municipalities as well as by-elections.

The initiative will need a constitutional amendment, which will have to be ratified by 50 percent of the states.

What are the pros and cons?

According to NITI Aayog, “In the last 30 years, there has not been a single year without an election to either a State Assembly or to Lok Sabha or both”.

This bars the government from announcing any new project, developmental work or policy decision till the polls are over. It lulls the state machinery into a standstill and brings about “policy paralysis”.

Holding elections simultaneously would thus save crores of rupees of taxpayers’ money, reduce the burden on security forces and ensure that the administrative machinery is engaged in developmental activity.

But, there is a counterview that frequent elections may be good in a democracy as voters can ensure their voice is heard. The representatives are accountable and forced to show their faces to the voters regularly. Also, separate elections can ensure local and national issues do not get mixed up. This is at the core of federalism.

Is this the first time the idea is being tried?

According to a paper prepared for NITI Aayog by Bibek Debroy and Kishore Desai, the concept is not new. After the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, polls to the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies were held simultaneously every five years between 1951 and 1967.

The Law Commission also recommended this idea in 1999, and leaders like L K Advani were vocal in their support for this.

Is there political consensus on the issue?

Clearly not. The all-party meet called to discuss the same was skipped by the heads of several political parties. Congress has rejected the proposal calling it a design of the saffron party to bring one face, one name and one ideology.

But, Orissa CM and BJD leader Navin Patnaik has backed this idea.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to set up a panel that will look into the issue and submit its report in a time-bound manner.