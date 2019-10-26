Explained: Infosys and the saga of whistleblowers In India

Whistleblowers are back in the news as latest allegations by a group of anonymous Infosys employees emerged, complaining against the management for indulging in financial irregularities.

As a result, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is also currently probing allegations against the company, while market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has requested additional information on the matter.

But how is whistleblowing defined under the law and what has been the impact of such reports?

The most famous instance of a whistleblower in India is that of Satyendra Dubey, an Indian Engineering Services officer, who exposed irregularities in national highway contracts. For blowing the lid off this scam, he was murdered in Gaya in 2003.

But the uproar following his assassination led to the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers Resolution (PIDPIR) and a decade later, in 2014, the Whistle-Blowers Protection Act became law.

To find out more about whistleblowers, how it is defined and the related law in India, watch this video by Sakshi Batra.