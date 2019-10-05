Explained: India’s target to eradicate single-use plastic by 2022

Addressing people on Swachh Bharat Diwas from the Sabarmati Riverfront, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to cut down on single-use plastic.

In his speech on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, PM Modi added, "Gandhiji liked cleanliness, environment protection and animal protection. Plastic is a major threat to all three of them. That's why we have to achieve the target of eradicating single-use plastic from India by 2022.”

So why has plastic become a worldwide problem? What are the key challenges which India faces when it comes to plastic ban? And what is the way forward for India?