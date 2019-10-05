Explained: India’s target to eradicate single-use plastic by 2022

What are the key challenges which India faces when it comes to plastic ban? Watch this video by Sakshi Batra to find out.
Addressing people on Swachh Bharat Diwas from the Sabarmati Riverfront, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to cut down on single-use plastic.
In his speech on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, PM Modi added, "Gandhiji liked cleanliness, environment protection and animal protection. Plastic is a major threat to all three of them. That's why we have to achieve the target of eradicating single-use plastic from India by 2022.”
So why has plastic become a worldwide problem? What are the key challenges which India faces when it comes to plastic ban? And what is the way forward for India?