Explained I COVID-19 India lockdown: Is it a curfew? Can I go for a walk? All your questions answered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put India under a 21-day lockdown starting March 25 as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

However, citizens have been confused ever since on how a lockdown is different from a curfew, whether they will be allowed to step out of their houses to buy essentials, whether they can go for a walk in the park, the type of services that will remain operational, among other things.

In this episode of Explained, we try to address all your questions, things that you may be curious about and list out the general Dos and Don'ts to help you tide over the crisis.