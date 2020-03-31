App
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained I COVID-19 India lockdown: Is it a curfew? Can I go for a walk? All your questions answered

Watch the video for answers to all your queries on the 21-day lockdown, what you can or cannot do and why it is important for you to adhere to the lockdown rules.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put India under a 21-day lockdown starting March 25 as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

However, citizens have been confused ever since on how a lockdown is different from a curfew, whether they will be allowed to step out of their houses to buy essentials, whether they can go for a walk in the park, the type of services that will remain operational, among other things.

In this episode of Explained, we try to address all your questions, things that you may be curious about and list out the general Dos and Don'ts to help you tide over the crisis.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 Lockdown #Explained #Narendra Modi #video

