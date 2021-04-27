Explained: How to find hospital beds, oxygen cylinder and other COVID-related resources online

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data. Reuters

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, citizens are scrambling for medical oxygen, hospital beds, antiviral drugs and other supplies. Many have even put out desperate pleas on social media platforms to find COVID-related resources for their loved ones.

India's unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases has surpassed all global records. The second COVID-19 wave has also triggered a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines.

In order to help those in needs, some good samaritans have launched portals and apps comprising details of all resources, including available beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, remdesivir medication and other related information.

Please note that these resources are independently updated and verified by domain owners. Moneycontrol cannot vouch for their authenticity.

Here's are some websites where you can find COVID-19 resources:

COVIDSoS

Created by Twitter user @sri_mash, Covidsos.live is a chatbot that curates relevant Twitter posts with verified keywords. Once users click on the website, the chatbot gives nine options for them to choose from namely food, vaccination, oxygen concentrator, plasma, medicine, oxygen, ventilators and ICU.

Once an option is selected, the website asks users to fill in their city following which users can view relevant Twitter posts. Click here for COVIDSoS website.

Sprinklr

Similar to COVIDSos, Sprinklr also sources relevant information from Twitter. The website has six categories -- remdesivir/tocilizumab, oxygen cylinders, plasma, fabiflu/favipiravir, ICU/ventilator and hospital beds.

Once users visit the website, they have to select their city and click on any of the given six categories for relevant posts by Twitter users. The website is updated every few minutes. Click here to access the Sprinkler website.

COVID Resources

COVID Resources website has a state-wise list of contact numbers for oxygen, beds, antiviral drugs, ventilators among other things. The portal also hosts lists of remdesivir and tocilizumab distributors. Click here for the website.

COVID hospital data

Citizens of Delhi and Banglore can use this website to find available hospital beds in their vicinity. The website marks hospitals with available beds in green and others in red.

Once users click on a hospital, the website also gives details such as address and contact numbers. "This tool only aggregates government-supplied data on a map, we understand that the reality on the ground may be very different. We're doing our best to verify information based on feedback received and be as accurate as possible," it says. Click here to access the website.

Twitter

Besides the aforementioned websites, people can get the required details on Twitter, which has emerged as the most helpful tool amid the second wave.

Besides, Twitter also recently rolled out its “advanced search option” to help people find COVID-related resources on the platform. The new feature lets users search for tweets containing specific keywords, phrases, hashtags, a specific language, geographic location and even a specific date.

Meanwhile, India's daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from record levels on April 27, but stayed above the 300,000 mark for the sixth straight day.

With 323,144 new cases, India's overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.