Explained | How is a budget passed in Parliament?

Last week, we analysed the structure of the Budget speech given by finance ministers. This week, we decode the Parliament's process of passing the budget.

The next Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1, 2019. This will be an interim budget, or vote-on-account budget since Lok Sabha elections will be held in April or May 2019.

What is 'guillotining' in the budget context? Can parliamentarians seek to cut allocations to particular ministries?

