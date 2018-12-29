App
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How is a budget passed in Parliament?

Moneycontrol tells you what happens once the Budget is tabled.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Last week, we analysed the structure of the Budget speech given by finance ministers.  This week, we decode the Parliament's process of passing the budget.

The next Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1, 2019. This will be an interim budget, or vote-on-account budget since Lok Sabha elections will be held in April or May 2019.

What is 'guillotining' in the budget context? Can parliamentarians seek to cut allocations to particular ministries?

Find this out and more.  Watch the video to understand how the Indian Parliament approves the Budget.
First Published on Dec 29, 2018 09:05 am

tags #Budget #Economy #India #video

