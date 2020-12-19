MARKET NEWS

Explained | How Development Projects Worth $800 Mn Approved By The World Bank Will Benefit India

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 12:35 PM IST

Indian government and World Bank have signed four projects worth $800 million to support development initiatives in the country. The projects include Chhattisgarh Inclusive Rural and Accelerated Agriculture Growth Project (CHIRAAG); Nagaland: Enhancing Classroom Teaching and Resources Project; Second Dam Improvement and Rehabilitation Project (DRIP-2) and Second Accelerating India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Programme.

Watch the video to know how will these projects benefit India.
TAGS: #Chhattisgarh #India #Nagaland #video #World Bank
first published: Dec 19, 2020 11:28 am

