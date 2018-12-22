Explained | Decoding the FM’s Budget Speech

Last week, we explained the secret life of a Budget. In this episode, we attempt to decode the Budget speech given by the finance minister.

The Union Budget is an annual exercise which has since its inception been of interest to the common man. Be it curiosity for knowing the tax slab or expectation of a cut in rates of different items, every Budget presented till date has been able to give people something to cheer about.

Watch the video to know various aspects of the Budget speech and understand how it could impact your income.