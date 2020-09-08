Explained: Clone Train Scheme — Indian Railways' new plan to reduce waitlisted tickets

Indian Railways has said it will run special trains in a bid to provide relief to the waitlisted passengers in the routes which generally has high passenger traffic. These trains will start in a phased manner in the next 15 days.

“Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train so that passengers can travel,” Railway Board chairperson VK Yadav said while addressing a press conference.

“Railways will monitor all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have a long waiting list,” Yadav said. He also said that the stoppages of these clone trains will be less than the special trains.

The Indian Railways on September 5 also announced that it will operate 80 more special trains from September 12 in addition to the already 230 plying trains.

Here's all you need to know about the clone train

The clone train will be an alternative to an actual train but will have the same number as of the original train. It will operate only if there are many passengers on the waiting list of a particular train. The waiting list passengers will be informed about their berths in the clone train soon after the reservation charts for the original scheduled trains are up four hours before the departure.

Running a clone train could be a challenge for the Railways as it would require additional rakes for running. Indian Railways will try to run these trains from major cities initially where there are additional rakes.

To ensure smooth running of the clone trains, the Indian Railways will require to upgrade its Passenger Reservation System (PRS) too. Currently, railways disables bookings after the waiting list for a particular train touches 400 in sleeper class, 300 in 3AC or chair car, 30 in first class and 100 in second class.

The railway ministry spokesperson DJ Narain told Mint that the clone trains will be primarily 3AC trains and will run ahead of the already operating special trains.