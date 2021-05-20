Explained | Centre's new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination and when you should take the jab

NEGVAC has recommended COVID-19 vaccination for all lactating women | Representational image

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 19 issued a new set of guidelines for coronavirus vaccination, including those for lactating women and those recovering from the virus, saying it had accepted recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

The recommendations were based on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience, the ministry said.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Here's everything you need to know about the new guidelines:

> The new guidelines state that those suffering from COVID-19 as well as those who have contracted it after taking the first vaccine dose should go for the jabs three months after fully recovering from the disease

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

> Vaccination in COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies, or convalescent plasma, to be deferred by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital. The government recently dropped plasma therapy from COVID management.

> People with any other serious general illness that required hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for four-eight weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

> According to the ministry, it is advisable to receive both doses irrespective of past history of COVID-19 infection as this will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.

> NEGVAC has recommended COVID-19 vaccination for all lactating women.

> There is no requirement for screening of the vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) prior to COVID-19 vaccination.

> Regarding vaccination of pregnant women, the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the Health Minstry said.

> People can donate blood after 14 days of either receiving a vaccine shot or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from the disease.

The ministry has written to states and union territories to direct the officials concerned to take note of these recommendations and undertake necessary action for their effective implementation.

States have been advised to ensure effective dissemination of the information to service providers as well as the general public, through the use of all channels of information and communication in the local languages, the statement said.