App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 07:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Battleground social media: Election Commission to play referee

Watch the video to know about the Election Commission's basic guidelines for the use of social media by 2019 candidates and parties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With increased internet penetration in the country, the reach of online political campaigning is also rising. With this, the concern of unmonitored online campaigning, paid political advertisements and spreading of political misinformation has also risen.

Now, with the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha Poll dates, the Election Commission has announced basic guidelines for the use of social media by 2019 candidates and parties which includes pre-certification of ad. This means Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will run only pre-certified ads. Bulk SMSs and voice messages on the phone will also require pre-certification.

Political parties will have to share expenditure details for online campaigning with the Election Commission and political candidates will also be required to share details of their social media accounts with India's election authorities.

The Model Code of Conduct including the 48-hour 'silence period' will be applicable to social media campaigning as well, and the C-Vigil app will allow citizens to report violations confidentially.

related news

These guidelines are to be followed by a more detailed Code of Conduct which is being prepared by the Election commission in consultation with social media companies and the Internet and Mobile Association of India.

Meanwhile, social media companies are also taking steps to check misconduct. WhatsApp is using artificial intelligence to detect and ban accounts that spread problematic content, Facebook is labelling political advertisements and partnering with Indian fact-checkers, and Twitter has announced similar initiatives to crack down on "bad-faith actors".

It remains to be seen, however, if the detailed Code of Conduct by the Election Commission, will be issued prior to 2019 polls, and whether it will deal adequately with issues that are unique to social media. These issues can include artificial boosting of profiles, artificially creating negative responses to opponents, manipulating public opinion via data analytics, etc.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 07:34 am

tags #Election Commission #Explained #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'I Don’t Think White Nationalism is a Serious Problem’: Donald Tru ...

New Zealand Mosques Attack: Suspected Gunman Smirked in Court as Judge ...

Court Orders Compensation for Pollachi Sexual Assault Victim After Off ...

Mukul Sangma, PL Punia's Son in Congress' Third List of Candidates for ...

Invaders from India, Enemies in East: New Zealand Shooter's Manifesto ...

India's Middle Order Evolution Since World Cup 2015

India to Host U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020

Personality & Mental Strength Make Kohli Best ODI Player: De Villiers

Recent India-Pak Conflict Arose Due to Terrorists that Departed From P ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

In face of Pakistan's 'terror ban', Jaish-e-Mohammed mouthpiece al-Qal ...

Divide deepen between NCP, Congress in Maharashtra as Pawar and Vikhe ...

New Zealand mosque terror attacks: Nations must address new face of ra ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Formula One 2019: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's title rivalry, ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

Oppo K1 review: Gorgeous display and good battery life make this a gre ...

Saif Ali Khan may be one of the best dressed but not this time

Alia Bhatt launches Soni Razdan’s No Fathers in Kashmir trailer, rev ...

No bad blood: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift collaboration may be in the ...

Superwoman Lilly Singh’s YouTube popularity lands her a late night s ...

Photograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name in the film came from a furnitu ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, ...

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.