App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Experts welcome FM's fourth tranche of stimulus announcements, say immediate impact may be limited

Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities said, the fourth part of the stimulus announcement is focused on “New Horizons of growth.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Experts have welcomed the fourth set of announcements made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on May 16 whereby she introduced several structural industrial reforms in an effort to re-ignite the economic engine as the country battles COVID-19.

The coal sector gets a boost as the private sector can now bid at the auctions for 50 blocks, says CARE Ratings on the fourth tranche of the COVID-19 relief package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Social infra like hospitals to get VGF of 30 percent with the government giving Rs 8100 crore. This is good, but will work over a period of time,” said the company in a statement issued following the finance minister’s press conference on May 16.

Close

Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities said, the fourth part of the stimulus announcement is focused on “New Horizons of growth.”

related news

“This announcement covers a wide spectrum of areas. These are spread over multiple years and hence their immediate impact may again be limited. Fiscal impact also seems very small for the current fiscal. Some of these may require legislative approval, states’ cooperation and signal from judiciary about being quick in decision making and being fair to bidders/general businessmen,” said Relli.

Also, a lot of these measures need not have waited for COVID-19, said Relli in the statement.

Elias George, Partner and National Head, Infrastructure, Government and Healthcare, KPMG in India, said, “Today’s announcement serves the two cardinal purposes of enabling  foreign investment in defence production while also ensuring greater self-reliance in this sector.”

The enhancement of the FDI limit in defence manufacturing from 49 percent to 74 percent, is indeed a landmark move that will hopefully enhance India’s attractiveness as a defence manufacturing nation, said the KPMG statement.

The establishment of a separate budget head for domestic capital procurement as well as the notification of specified items for domestic procurement will go towards promoting self-reliance as well as improving our defence security, it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Donald Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO, no decision made

Donald Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO, no decision made

Noida Metro restart plan: Aarogya Setu app, body temp below 37.8 C must for passengers

Noida Metro restart plan: Aarogya Setu app, body temp below 37.8 C must for passengers

Coronavirus pandemic | Political leadership absent, says Prithviraj Chavan

Coronavirus pandemic | Political leadership absent, says Prithviraj Chavan

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.