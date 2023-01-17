 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Experts to discuss trade, value chains and global governance on concluding day of 'Think-20' meet in Bhopal

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Around 300 delegates and experts, including 94 foreign guests from 22 countries, have been taking part in the conclave which began on Monday.

Experts will deliberate on 'new complementaries in trade and value chains' and other topics on Tuesday during the 'Think-20' meeting being held under the aegis of G20 in Bhopal.

They will also hold a discussion on 'Global South and Global Governance for LiFE ((Lifestyle for Environment)' during a round table meeting on the concluding day of the two-day event.

The concluding session will be presided over by S T Devare, former ambassador and present chairman of the research advisory council of Research and Information System (RIS) for Developing Countries, an official said.

RIS Director General Prof Sachin Chaturvedi will present the conference report, the official said.

The subjects of Tuesday's plenary sessions are 'Role of Triangular Co-operation in Localisation of SDGs' and 'New Complementaries in Trade and Value Chains'.