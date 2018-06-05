App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Experts say pre-Iron age chariot found in UP excavation gives 'new dimension to history'

According to the experts involved in these excavations, these findings have created a scope for further investigations on the dating of the Mahabharata period and on the origins of the horse in the Harappa age.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image of ruins of the Indus Valley Civilisation.
In a recent excavation in Sanauli, an archaeological site in the Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, where 100+ graves belonging to the Indus Valley Civilisation were found in 2005, burial pits have been found with chariots dating back to the Pre-Iron Age.

On June 04, 2018, the archaeological team unveiled the excavations showing these burial pits with chariots from the pre-iron age. It is important to note that burial pits have been found in the past at Rakhigarhi, Kalibangan, and Lothal, but a chariot has been found for the first time.

Arvin Manjul, the co-director of the excavation at Sanauli said in a report by News18, “We have the place in the ancient global history. To name a few of our contemporary cultures, chariot appears in Mesopotamia, Georgia, Greek civilisations, and with this finding we can say that among our contemporary cultures in the Pre-Iron Age we too had chariots. This is giving our history and our past, a new dimension – we have to rethink our past and approach it with a fresh perspective – with the elements found in the burial pits it shows we were a warrior clan in the Pre Iron Age.”

The experts dug eight burial pits with each telling a different story about the life in the Pre-Iron Age era. Manjul added, “The challenges were many – we had to dig in a way that the structure standing tall does not get damaged in further deeper digging. This is the first time we used the X-Ray, CT scan to find the nails embedded in the wooden coffins.”

Let’s hope that the study provides some interesting insights into our country’s history.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 12:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indus Valley Civilisation

