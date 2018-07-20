Experts liken govt ban on Oxytocin to demonetisation, ask if cattle dearer than women

The health ministry recently banned the private manufacture and import of Oxytocin, a lifesaving drug for pregnant women, from July 1. But little did it reckon the government-run company on which it laid the onus of sole manufacturing, was not geared up for production.

Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL), a venture of the Centre with the Karnataka government, began production of the drug only on July 2, according to a report by The Wire. The said oversight in supply planning could have proved detrimental to the women in need of the drug, raising serious concern if the health of cattle was prioritised over women, the report said.

The reason for the ban was that the drug, which contains a hormone that helps induce labour and control postpartum bleeding in pregnant women. is also misused in cattle to stimulate milk production.

Media reports did suggest the government had later, without issuing any reasons, deferred the ban to September. A TImes of India report on July 2 also suggested the ban was put on hold until September 1.

Some people even likened the entire episode to demonetisation. “What the government has done is like demonetisation – they suddenly decided to remove oxytocin from the market without making any arrangements,” said Dr KV Babu from Kerala, the person who found KAPL had yet not started production.

“What was the hurry to bring about a ban like this? This shows that the government is giving more importance to cattle and taking maternal issues lightly,” the Wire reported Babu as saying.

On concern whether a single supplier will be able to handle the demand of Oxytocin across the country, Dr Mukesh Kumar of KAPL said they have the capacity to manufacture 35 lakh ampoules of oxytocin a month, on a single shift. Domestic demand as per KAPL's estimate is 25 lakh ampoules a month. "We can also do a double shift if needed,”