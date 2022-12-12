 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Experts at World Ayurveda Congress call for novel strategies to conserve medicinal plants

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

They also underlined the need for the conservation of medicinal plants beyond awareness campaigns.

Representational image (Photo: Katherine Hanlon via Unsplash)

The earth is losing one potential drug every two years due to the survival threat to medicinal plants and the rate of their extinction is a hundred times faster than the natural process, according to experts who attended the World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) in Goa.

Ten per cent of the 900 major medicinal plants in India are under the "threatened" category, observed speakers at a session on 'Conservation Needs of Medicinal Plants' at the 9th edition of the WAC and Arogya Expo 2022.

The four-day WAC concluded on Sunday.

"The earth is losing one potential drug every two years at an extinction rate that is a hundred times faster than the natural process," a release said quoting various experts who spoke at the session.

In his valedictory address at WAC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world has tried various treatment styles and is returning to the ancient treatment methods of Ayurveda.