you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar sentenced to 10 years in jail for murder of Unnao rape survivor's father

The victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Delhi's Tees Hazari court on March 13 sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years' imprisonment in the murder case of Unnao rape victim's father.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed both Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the victim's family.

The victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Politics

