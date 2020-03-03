Expedite work to set up glass skywalk at Malshej Ghat: Maharashtra CM

During the district review meeting on Monday, Thackeray also said the water conservation projects in Thane should be completed fast.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the work to set up a glass skywalk at the picturesque Malshej Ghat in Thane district should be expedited to boost tourism in the area.
During the district review meeting on Monday, Thackeray also said the water conservation projects in Thane should be completed fast.The Malshej mountain pass, which is home to hundreds of different kinds of flora and fauna, is nestled in the rugged hills of the Western Ghats.
First Published on Mar 3, 2020 10:30 am