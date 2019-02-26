App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Expecting 20 plus seats: Rahul Gandhi sets target for party's Northeast leaders

'I am expecting 20 plus seats in Northeast from Congress party, nothing less than that. But I think you should try to win 22,' Gandhi told the party workers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday set a target of winning at least 20 out of 25 seats across the Northeast in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the Congress' district and block unit chiefs of all the Northeastern states here, Gandhi said the party will fight the polls in the region focussing on three to four major issues, including contentious Citizenship Bill and "shoddy" implementation of the NRC.

"I am expecting 20 plus seats in Northeast from Congress party, nothing less than that. But I think you should try to win 22," Gandhi told the party workers.

After winning the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress members should work towards bringing back the party to power in all the states, from where it was thrown out in a "wrong way", he added.

"The Congress will fight elections on three-four different aspects in India and Northeast. One is the Citizenship Bill. The Congress stand is clear that we oppose this Bill. Congress party stood for the Northeast and stopped the Bill from coming to Rajya Sabha," Gandhi said while giving credit to the widespread agitation against the Bill.

He also criticised the government for "shoddily" implementing the update of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that job crisis is a huge issue.

"Corruption is also a big issue. Whenever I mention the word 'Chowkidar', all say 'Chowkidar chor hain'. I apologise to all the 'chowkidars' in this country for putting their credibility at risk, but I am saying only one 'Chowkidar is chor'," Gandhi said.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 08:25 pm

