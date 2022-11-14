 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expectations high but not here to do miracles: CJI Chandrachud

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Sunday he knows expectations from him are high but he is not here to do 'miracles'.

Justice Chandrachud said as the head of the judiciary, he would look to his colleagues at the Supreme Court and gain from their weight of experience and wisdom which has not been 'traditionally tapped'.

The CJI said he believes the apex court judges who have come from the Bar bring 'freshness' with them and it is a unique combination of the Bar and the Bench which comes together in the top court.

"So, all in all, I begin by telling you that I am not here to do miracles. I know that challenges are high, perhaps the expectations are also high, and I am deeply grateful to your sense of faith but I am not here to do miracles," Justice Chandrachud said addressing a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to felicitate him on his appointment as the CJI.

"I believe that my motto every day is that if this were to be the last day in my life, have I left the world a better place. This is what I ask myself every day," he said.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the 50th CJI on November 9 and will be in office for two years till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65. Speaking at the SCBA's function, the CJI said he believes that each of his colleagues, with whom he collaborates every day, is as good or better than him and their experiences are as good as or better than him.