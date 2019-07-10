App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Expect to get Cabinet nod for InvIT by Sept; plan to raise Rs 75K crore from market in FY20: NHAI Chief

InvITs are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds and are designed to pool small sums of money from a number of investors to invest in assets that give cash flow over a period of time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) expects to get Cabinet nod for floating its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in two to three months, its Chairman N N Sinha said on July 10.

To fund the country's ambitious highways building plans, including Bharatmala, NHAI also plans to mobilise Rs 75,000 crore from the market this fiscal, he said.

"This is the first time we are attempting something like this (InvIT) so cannot say firmly when the trust will take shape. We expect to get Cabinet approval in two to three months and implementation will take four to five months," Sinha said on the sidelines of an event here.

Close

He said the NHAI board has already approved the InvIT and talks are on with market regulator SEBI for its approval.

related news

InvITs are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds and are designed to pool small sums of money from a number of investors to invest in assets that give cash flow over a period of time.

Besides InvIT, NHAI is looking at raising Rs 75,000 crore from the market this fiscal.

"In this year we propose to mobilise around Rs 75,000 crore from the market and a significant part of the highways development comes from the borrowings ...Our ministry is looking at creating an agency for financing... This is a long term issue," he said.

Sinha said NHAI is also looking to tap the carbon credit market for various green highways, including the Delhi-Mumbai expressway that is set to reduce travel time between the two metros to 12-13 hours from the present 24 hours.

"We know that green highways like Delhi-Mumbai goes through backward area...with controlled access the speed of movement will be much more....This should also ensure tapping the carbon credit market. Our ministry is looking at various modes of mobilisation of resources for the highways development programme," he said.

Sinha said NHAI is going to tap all kinds of resources to propel infrastructure growth and contribute towards making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

He emphasised that growth of economy is critically linked to the highways sector.

Earlier, addressing the National Roads and Highways Summit organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said due to escalation in land acquisition cost, Bharatmala's timeline could be stretched.

"Forty four economic corridors have been identified for construction of 9,000 km under Bharatmala based on surveys of 12,000 km of routes and mapping of 600 cities," he said.

Sinha said economic corridors would assure last mile connectivity and eventually the target was to reduce the existing logistics cost to about 8-9 percent from 14-15 percent.

Regarding electronic toll, he said it will be worked out within three months and cash payments will be discouraged for hassle-free movement of cargo and passengers through toll plazas.

"Payment of cash will be at a premium to what we pay through FASTag. And that is not to discriminate but ensure efficiency," he added.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #India #infrastructure #INVIT #NHAI #SEBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.