India
May 22, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Expect govt to come out with solution to rising oil prices in 3-4 days: Shah

BJP president Amit Shah today said the government is taking the issue of rising petroleum prices seriously and will soon announce measures to deal with the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah today said the government is taking the issue of rising petroleum prices seriously and will soon announce measures to deal with the matter. "The government at the highest level is concerned about it and is taking the matter seriously," he said, adding it will come out with a solution in three-four days.

He told a press conference that Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is meeting representatives of oil companies and that he is hopeful that a solution will be worked out soon.

More than a week after the state-owned oil firms ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus on revising fuel prices, petrol and diesel rates have touched record highs.

Petrol costs Rs 76.87 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 68.08 a litre. In the past nine days, petrol price has risen by Rs 2.24 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.15.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. The prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metros and most state capitals.

#Current Affairs

