English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Build a bank that customers love. A webinar presented to you by Backbase in association with Moneycontrol.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Expect fiscal slippage of 0.4% in FY23: Nomura

    Nomura said the reversal makes it maintain the earlier projection for a 0.4 per cent fiscal slippage over the budgetary target of 6.4 per cent for FY23.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 09:36 PM IST
    The logo of Nomura Securities is pictured at the company's Otemachi Head Office in Tokyo, Japan, November 18, 2016. Picture taken November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RTSTQUW

    The logo of Nomura Securities is pictured at the company's Otemachi Head Office in Tokyo, Japan, November 18, 2016. Picture taken November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RTSTQUW

    The Centre’s reversal on windfall taxes within 18 days of announcing the moves led a Japanese brokerage to flag its impact on fiscal math.

    Nomura said the reversal makes it maintain the earlier projection for a 0.4 per cent fiscal slippage over the budgetary target of 6.4 per cent for FY23.

    The Centre on July 20 scrapped a three-week-old tax on the export of petrol and cut windfall taxes on overseas shipments of diesel and ATF as well as on domestically produced crude oil, which led to heavy gains on Reliance Industries and state-run ONGC counters. While the Rs 6 a litre export duty on petrol was scrapped, the tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) was cut by Rs 2 per litre each to Rs 11 and Rs 4, respectively.

    The tax on domestically produced crude was also cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne from Rs 23,250, which will benefit Vedanta and ONGC. Nomura said the decisions will reduce the fiscal windfall, mentioning that earlier, it was expecting gains to the tune of 0.37 per cent of GDP. "We estimate that these tax cuts will reduce the total levy from fuel exports from Rs 66,400 crore (0.24 per cent of GDP) on an annualised basis to Rs 21,100 crore (0.08 per cent of GDP), while the reduced cess on domestic crude oil production is likely to reduce the annualised tax revenue by Rs 18,500 crore (0.07 per cent of GDP) to Rs 50,500 crore (0.18 per cent of GDP)," the brokerage said.

    The brokerage said at the margin, the reduction in export duties on fuel should be positive for export growth, but it will await merchandise trade data for July-August to assess whether there was a material deterioration in oil exports due to the imposition of taxes.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    It estimated the current account deficit to widen to 3.3 per cent of GDP in FY23 from 1.2 per cent in FY22. While FDI (foreign direct investment) flows are likely to remain stable, they are unlikely to fully offset the weakness in FII (foreign institutional investors) flows, which should lead to a negative basic balance of payments, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #crude #domestic fuel #Nomura #petrol #windfall tax
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.