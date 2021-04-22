Vaccination to 18-45 yr old people will not be free at central govt-run hospitals, says RS Sharma

(Representative image)

RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority told CNBC-TV18 that 18-45 year olds will not be able to avail free vaccination at central government hospitals.

He said the government will continue providing free vaccination only to individuals above 45 at central government hospitals.

Sharma told the news channel that states may choose to give it for free to everyone above 18.

From May 1, all individuals above the age of 18 will be eligible for vaccination. Currently, only those above 45 can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sharma, who is also the chairperson of an empowered committee on COVID-19 vaccination, said 6-7 million registrations per day are expected during the third phase of the inoculation drive.

He said registering on the CoWin portal and getting an appointment are two different things, adding that registration does not guarantee an appointment.

He told CNBC-TV18 that private and government facilities have been asked to publish their schedules/timetables on the platform, so that individuals can register themselves.

He also said there is no visibility as to when private hospitals will procure doses.

When asked about payment of vaccines, Sharma said that the Co-Win platform does not capture the payment information.

He said the infrastructure of the CoWin has been upgraded to cater to the increase in registrations, and to the fact that many vaccination centres will now have multiple vaccines.