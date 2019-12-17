App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Expansion of Maharashtra cabinet likely by December 23

At the meeting, Pawar indicated that he will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and that the expansion of the Cabinet could take place within two days after the session ends on December 21, Malik said.

The expansion of the newly-formed Maharashtra Cabinet and allocation of portfolios is likely to happen by December 23, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said here on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters, Malik said NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting of the party legislators in evening in Nagpur where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway.

"Ministers will be alloted portfolios so that they can start working," Malik quoted Pawar as saying.

The NCP is a part of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which also comprises the Congress.

Before Malik, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad told reporters that the meeting was just a general discussion since Pawar is visiting Nagpur during the time of the winter session after many years.

As per the portfolio-sharing arrangement decided by the Sena and its allies, the Thackeray-led party got home, urban development, forest, environment, agriculture, industries and higher and technical education, and parliamentary affairs departments on December 12, days after Thackeray took oath as CM along with six leaders of the Sena, NCP and Congress as ministers.

The NCP was allocated finance and planning, housing, public health, irrigation, rural development and social justice departments.

Besides, the Congress has been given revenue, energy, PWD, tribal welfare, women and child welfare, textile, relief and rehabilitation.

On December 14, the CM rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

According to reports, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is keen to become a deputy chief minister in the MVA government.

On Monday, the Sena had indirectly asked senior Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan who are hopefuls to get berths.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

